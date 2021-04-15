Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka His 'muse', Says They 'bank Moments' With Each Other

Nick Jonas and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood as well as Bollywood. When asked about the time they spent together, Nick admitted that they have to make the most of their time with each other. Recently he gave an interview to L'Officiel USA and spoke about how he spends quality time with his wife.

Nick explained that he ensures he and Priyanka spend as many moments together as they can. They know they would inevitably be apart, owing to their busy schedules. He also called Priyanka his muse, who inspires him to write songs and said that he was fortunate to have her as a support, calling an 'omnipresent' feeling. He explained that he wasn't shy to admit that his wife was a source of a lot of his inspiration, if not all.

The two have been spending quite some time apart since Priyanka is busy shooting for Citadel in London. Later this year, she will be occupied shooting in Germany for the untitled Matrix 4 movie featuring Keanu Reeves. Nick Jonas dropped his brand new album Spaceman marking his first solo album since the Jonas Brothers reunited.

Nick and Priyanka's moments together

Recently, the duo spent quality time together at the BAFTAs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was invited to present an award at the event. The duo looked ravishing as Nick showed up in a well-fitted tuxedo and Priyanka wore flowy white bottoms and a pink Pertegaz jacket with a Chinese collar and flowers printed on it. The couple's "date night" look quickly went viral that night.

Honouring Priyanka's culture the Jonas family arranged a Holi celebration for the star. They arranged various decorations with plates of different coloured powders and flower petals. They also brought water guns to play Holi with each other. To make the party extra special they decorated their garden with paper lanterns. Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival with Nick's parents in their London apartment.

The two were each other's dates at The Academy Awards ceremony. Priyanka chose to wear a deep blue tiered dress, paired with hot pink pumps and finished it off with a high ponytail. Nick looked dapper in a gold suit and matching trousers, which he paired with white shoes. The couple was invited to announce the nominations at the event.

(Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)