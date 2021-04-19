Last Updated:

Nick Jonas Kissed Priyanka Chopra While Performing & BTS' Jimin Had This Adorable Reaction

Nick Jonas once kissed Priyanka Chopra while performing for an award ceremony and BTS Jimin had an adorable reaction that was caught on camera. Read ahead.

Source: Nick Jonas Instagram and still from Jimin's video 

Nick Jonas had once shared a kiss with his wife Prying Chopra while performing one of his Jonas Brother songs at an award function. A number of singers and talented artists gathered at the ceremony to celebrate the awards. Similarly, BTS bandmates were also present at the award show and Jimin especially gave an adorable reaction after he watched Jonas share a kiss with his wife. 

When Nick Jonas kissed Priyanka Chopra; This is how BTS' Jimin reacted!

In a video that surfaced online, all the major singing stars can be seen having an absolute ball at the after party of the event. The singers were seen dancing and enjoying themselves as the Jonas Brothers sang some of their songs. It was during this time that a user posted their camera towards Jimin and fixated it on him for the entirety of this incident. The famous bandmate from BTS was seen standing right behind Priyanka Chopra and was dancing out in joy to the groovy beats of the songs. Soon enough the Jonas Brothers make an appearance in a bike and pace around the crowd full of superstar singers. Not long enough and Nick Jonas comes dancing straight towards Priyanka Chopra and shares a kiss with her. Jimin who was standing in close proximity to the couple saw this and was amazed by them. 

The BTS singer seemed to enjoy and be thrilled with the romantic exchange between the husband and wife. He then takes a step back and makes way for Nick Jonas and the Jonas brothers to pass through as they were moving through the crowd at the time. Hence the amazing interaction between the three was caught on camera and posted to a YouTube channel. One can watch the video to see how amazed the singer was to watch the couple in love. The rest of the BTS squad too were present on the spot and were seen dancing and grooving to the Jonas brother music as the trio passed through them and made their way on stage. 

