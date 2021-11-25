Nick Jonas Says He Is 'grateful' For Priyanka Chopra In His Life Amid Speculations Of Rift

Several notable celebrities took to their social media to share glimpses from their celebration of Thanksgiving with their friends and family. However, American singer Nick Jonas stole the limelight after he uploaded a cute picture with his wife Priyanka Chopra to express his gratefulness towards her. The picture came amidst rumours and speculations of their split after she removed 'Jonas' fom her Instagram handle.

Nick Jonas is 'grateful' for Priyanka Chopra

Taking to his Instagram on November 25, the 29-year-old singer shared a picture with his wife Priyanka to wish his followers a happy Thanksgiving. In the picture, the 39-year-old actor can be seen cuddling up with the singer. He also dedicated a doting caption for her by writing,

''Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra ❤️''

As mentioned above, the picture came after the rumours were rife about the duo breaking up as the Quantico star dropped her husband's surname from her social media handle. However, she quickly put a rest to the rumour mills after she dropped a romantic comment under Nick's latest post by writing, ''Damn! I just died in your arms…”.

Additionally, the actor recently participated in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which aired on Netflix and further shut down the rumours for good. She also shared the video of her hilarious monologue by writing, ''Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner 😂 Perks of being a Jonas 😜 #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is now streaming on @netflix! #ROASTED @jonasbrothers @netflixisajoke''

The video which has been making rounds on the internet consisted of Priyanka taking a dig at Nick's popularity and their marriage. She also poked fun at her and Nick being the only Jonas couple without a baby by saying, ''We are expecting to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow''. Her monologue earned a standing ovation from her Jonas sisters, Sophie and Danielle.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the work front

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment of the Matrix series titled The Matrix Resurrections featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo. She recently shared the official poster of her character from the film by writing, ''And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21''

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/Priyanka Chopra