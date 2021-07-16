Nick Jonas Shaves His Face For 'first Time After Long Time'; Priyanka Chopra Reviews Look

Those who have followed the Jonas Brothers since their younger days might be familiar with their 'clean' looks. The trio has flaunted stubbles in recent years, but one of them has now decided to let go of it. Nick Jonas shaved his beard after a long time his look sparked interesting reactions, including from wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick Jonas shaves beard, gets fun responses

Nick showcased his shaving session to the world with the caption, ‘haven’t shaved in a while.’ Posting a TikTok video with his band’s Leave Before You Love Me playing in the background, the 28-year-old moved the razor on his face. He termed it as a ‘fresh face.’

He then posted a selfie and wrote that he has shaved his face for the first time in a long time.

Brother and band co-member Joe Jonas quipped that ‘Nick J’ was 'off the chain' and another celebrity even called him a ‘baby.’ Priyanka, however, gave a thumbs up to the look, posting lovestruck, heart and flame emojis to express that she found his look fiery.

Nick Jonas on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nick came out with his solo album Spaceman earlier this year,. He was also one of the coaches on the reality show The Voice. The Jonas Brothers also came up with a new song Remember This ahead of USA's campaign in the Tokyo Olympics.

His appearances at awards show, notably presenting the Oscars nomination with Priyanka was among the highlights for the Sucker star.

The couple also made headlines for their COVID-19-related relief work, raising $1.3 million through their fundraiser.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.