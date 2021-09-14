Nick Jonas' 'Solapur Chaddhar Poncho' Sets Internet Ablaze; Fans Say 'epic Marathi Flex'

American singer Nick Jonas is currently sending Indian social media into a frenzy with his latest fashion choice. The main singer of the popular band Jonas Brothers is busy travelling from one venue to another for the band's tour 'Remember This Tour'. Apart from setting the stage ablaze with his powerful vocals and energetic performance, Indian fans have been captivated by the young singer because of his peculiar shirt design. Taking to his Instagram, actor Priyanka Chopra's husband shared a glimpse into his attire for the concert in St. Louis. The actor sported a poncho and paired it with red pants along with red sneakers. Nick Jonas captioned the post by writing, ''Last night in St Louis. That was a hot one! Thank you all for an amazing show. #RememberThisTour'' The image took no time in becoming the latest fodder for memes as the Desi Twitter went wild with over the familiar-looking design of Nick Jonas' shirt.

Nick Jonas' shirt inspired from Solapur chaddhar?

The comment section under the post was filled with netizens marvelling at the similar design of the singer's shirt to a blanket in India popularly called 'Solapur chaddhar'. One user wrote, ''this is Sholapur bedsheet'' as he added a couple of laughing emojis while another chimed in saying, ''That shirt is literally made outt of indian blanket''. Another fan was reminded of the Chatla chaddar as he wrote, ''Wait a min... Is that solapuri chaddar? 😂😂😂😂😂 ... Chatla rocks'' while another user thought that the singer was promotion Solapur blankets at his concert.

Try this too Sir,Chatla Solapur pic.twitter.com/9cX9AR8mHN — Saleem Patel (@saleempatel009) September 9, 2021

My granny’s Solapur blanket had exactly the same design and fabric #nickjonas #priyankachoprajonas pic.twitter.com/r3B9qUdq2H — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) September 11, 2021

my folks are absolutely losing their shit over this photo i shared in the fmly group. nick jonas wearing solapur chaddar is epic marathi flex. find me a marathi family that doesn't have one at home. pic.twitter.com/5bacRD8dzS — notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) September 11, 2021

Twitter was calm either as several widely circulated Nick Jonas' image on the micro-blogging site while adding their own hilarious take to it. One fan called it as an 'Epic Marathi flex' as he wrote, ''my folks are absolutely losing their shit over this photo i shared in the fmly group. nick jonas wearing solapur chaddar is epic marathi flex. find me a marathi family that doesn't have one at home.''. One fan poked fun at the shirt and wrote, '.Solapur city in India gets new brand ambassador Thanks a lot''.

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas