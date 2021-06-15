Nickelodeon Ratings Crash As The Network Celebrates Pride Month With A Special Video

Nickelodeon’s ratings have plunged marginally in the wake of its latest content receiving backlash from the audience. Nickelodeon has been called out by a part of its audience members for its hard push to promote the LGBTQ 'agenda'. According to some parents, the network’s attempt to push the LGBTQ community's inclusive content is causing a negative impact on the children, as a result, the channel’s rating has taken a negative impact. According to several reports, Nickelodeon has dropped more than two-thirds of its audience in the past five years.

In the last two weeks, both Nickelodeon and its preschool-targeted network, Nick Jr., received major backlash from the audience for releasing videos championing “trans,” “queer,” and “pansexual” inclusion. However, a major attack on the network began after Nickelodeon's page posted the video song The Meaning of Pride ft. Drag Queen Nina West 🏳️‍🌈 (Pride Song). The video saw drag queen Nina West singing about the various colours and their representation in the LGBTQ pride flags.

That video which saw Nina West perform in a rainbow patterned dress received a lot of negative comments, causing the network to turn off the comments option. The video’s likes and dislikes were also hidden by the network. The videos backlash reciprocated the one the network faced last year when they tweeted about LGBTQ pride month, prompting “SPONGEBOB GAY” to trend on Twitter.

The company had also recently announced that its reboot of Rugrats, a popular series that ran from the 1990s to 2004, will feature a single lesbian mom. Rugrats' Natalie Morales had commented, “I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that.”

SpongeBob SquarePants' episodes deleted to avoid controversies

SpongeBob SquarePants which airs on Nickelodeon and Paramount + were forced to stop airing a few episodes last month as they were noted to be controversial. The SpongeBob SquarePants' episode titled Kwarantined Krab, were said to be featuring an underwater health inspector at Spongebob's workplace, the Krusty Krab, owing to an outbreak of Clam Flu. The episode which was supposed to be aired in the US by this month was shelved after it gained attention for having drawn inspiration from real-life incidents. The makers of the cartoon series decided not to air the episodes due to sensitivities surrounding the ongoing real-life pandemic.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MEANING OF PRIDE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.