Nicolas Cage And Wife Riko Shibata Announce Pregnancy On Actor's B'day: 'We Are Elated'

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage surprised fans on his birthday after revealing that he and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together. This is going to be Cage's third child as he is already a dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships. A representative of the couple told People magazine that the two are quite ‘elated’ to welcome the new addition to the family.

For the unversed, the 57-year-old actor had tied the knot with his wife during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on February 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday. "It's true, and we are very happy," he had told PEOPLE in a statement then. While Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan, the pair met through mutual friends. The couple walked the red carpet at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year celebration in West Hollywood the following month.

Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting their first child

According to the International media outlet, the actor has been married four times before marrying Shibata in Las Vegas. He got married Patricia Arquette in 1995 and divorced her six years later. Then he got married to Lisa Marie Presley for 107 days in 2002 before divorcing her in November of that year. In May 2004, the procedures were declared final. Three months later, in northern California, the Oscar winner married Alice Kim. They welcomed their son Kal-El, now 16, in October 2005 and divorced nearly a decade later. In 2016, the former couple formalised their divorce.

The Ghost Rider actor then married Erika Koike in Las Vegas in March 2019, but the couple filed for divorce four days later. Their divorce was finalised in June of 2019. After that, he married Riko with whom his expecting his first child. Cage and Shibata, 27, who is also an actress, made their red carpet debut last July at the premiere of Cage's film Pig. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in Universal's upcoming monster movie Renfield. The film centers on Dracula's henchman R M Renfield, who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel.

IMAGE: Instagram/nicolascageftriko9464