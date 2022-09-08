Nicolas Cage & Wife Riko Shibata Welcome First Child Together; Announce Baby Girl's Name

The Ghost Rider actor Nicolas Cage is on cloud nine as he recently welcomed his first child with his wife Riko Shibata.

The couple is now proud parents to a baby girl. The news of the little one's arrival was confirmed by Cage's reps via a statement, as reported by People Magazine.

Cage, who is already a father to two sons, Weston and Kal-El, had confirmed his wife's pregnancy in January this year. Apart from announcing the good news, the reps also revealed the little one's name through the statement.

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome third child

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine." The name of their daughter has also been revealed as August Francesca Coppola Cage. The actor had previously revealed the gender of the baby during a talk show appearance.

While promoting his last outing, 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', during his appearance at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Nicolas said, "I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone. I am gonna have a little girl." In another interview, the actor also maintained that he's excited to be a father again since his sons are all grown up, while the elder one is 31, and the younger one is 16.

In January, the International outlet confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child together. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time. The Oscar winner star had tied the knot with Riko during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday. Previously, the 58-year-old star was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. He was also married to Erika Koike for four days.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Cage is set to star in the A24 comedy Dream Scenario. Kristoffer Borgli will don the hat of the director while Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will bankroll the project under their Square Peg banner. Borgli will also be penning the script apart from helming the movie. Other details pertaining to the film are kept under wraps.

