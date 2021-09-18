Nicolas Cage Opens Up About Retirement Plans From The Hollywood Film Industry

Hollywood personality, Nicolas Cage recently revealed in an interview that he will not be retiring from the film industry any time soon. In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, he also shed light on aspects from his most recent film, Prisoners of the Ghostland. Apart from Cage, the film will also star Sofia Boutella and Bill Moseley.

Nicolas Cage revealed in his interview that he is not planning on retiring from the film fraternity any time soon. When asked about taking a break after his next few films he mentioned that is not even thinking about the word 'retirement'. He called his work in cinema his 'guardian angel' and mentioned that he needed it.

The Ghost Rider actor further mentioned that he believes he is healthier when he is working, and his work gives him a place to express himself. He went on to declare that he is 'never' going to retire. However, the actor mentioned that he would take some time off to recharge.

After Prisoners of the Ghostland, the actor will soon be seen in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In the upcoming film, Cage will play a 'highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of himself. The story will revolve around Cage's character, who accepts an offer of USD 1 Million to perform at a superfans' party. The superfan will be played by Pedro Pascal. In an interview with Collider, Cage confessed that he will never watch the film himself, although he is the co-producer of the film. He mentioned that his manager, who is also one of the producers of the film, told him he was happy with it. The film is set to premiere in April next year.

Prisoners of the Ghostland was Nicolas Cage's most recent film, which got its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The plot of the film revolves around a criminal, who is sent to rescue the governor's granddaughter, who disappeared into the Ghostland. The film and Cage, along with Sofia Boutella and Bill Moseley have been receiving positive reviews so far.

Image: AP