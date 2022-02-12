Nina Dobrev Cheers For Boyfriend Shaun White As He Bids Farewell To His Olympics Journey

Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev has shown a lot of love and affection to her boyfriend Shaun White as the latter marked the end of his professional snowboarding career at the Olympics. The actor dropped a series of pictures featuring herself and her beau. With this, the actor also penned a heartfelt note.

Nina Dobrev shows support for boyfriend Shaun White

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nina treated her fans with some of the best memories she has with her beau Shaun White. The candid pictures showed white carrying his board by his side on the slopes, while the final picture see the duo together enjoying the snow. Nina Dobrev dolled up in a yellow ski suit, while Shaun White wore a blue coloured ski suit with a black helmet on the head.

Nina Dobrev further expressed how proud she is of White as she penned an emotional post for the latter. The actor wrote in the caption, "I am in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY." She further added, "I couldn’t be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man, you have become. You are one of a kind.

You are a true hero and you inspire me daily."

Calling him the greatest boyfriend of all time, Dobrev continued, "The end of one chapter, means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities. You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B). O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time 😉 @shaunwhite 🐐🤍🇺🇸". Reacting to it, Shaun White dropped several hearts in the comments section.

Shaun White received immense support from his long time girlfriend before completing the men's snowboard halfpipe in Beijing on Friday, February 11. Dobrev took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture as she was seen with arms wrapped around his neck and shoulders. She wrote in the caption, "Did I mention I already won the gold with you? show em’ how it’s done, you fu#%ing stud 🇺🇸💥 @shaunwhite".

As Shaun White has completed his time cruising the slopes, he is ready to return to his girlfriend and family to start the next chapter of his life.

