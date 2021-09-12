No Time To Die Actor Lashana Lynch On The Next 007: 'James Bond Could Be Man Or Woman'

Actor Lashana Lynch joined in on the hot topic of finding the next James Bond as the forthcoming No Time To Die will mark actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond. The actor is all set to play the role of Nomi in the actioner. While on the topic, she also addressed the numerous rumours speculating Lynch to be the next James Bond. Read on to know more about the actor's opinions on the actor destined to play the famous 007 agent.

Lashana Lynch on the next James Bond

During a chat with The Guardian, the 33-year-old actor denied all the speculations of playing the popular agent in the future instalments exclaiming "Nooo! You don't want me!" and jumped in on the conversation of finding the next Bond of Hollywood. Acknowledging the progressive changes in the film industry, she believed that Bond could be played by a man or a woman of any age and race. She stated, ''We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants. They're actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience.''

The Captain Marvel actor pointed out the massive fan following of the franchise and believed that the theatres would be flocked with fans regardless of the actor taking on the role. The discussion of passing over the torch of a huge franchise has prompted several suitable candidates with the likes of Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston. She continued,

"With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old's gonna do, no?''

More on Lashana Lynch in 'No Time To Die'

The actor also opened up about her role as Nomi, an MI6 agent, and what the makers had in mind for the character. Revealing that Nomi was a strong persona capable of matching Bond's persona. She continued, ''Who would be able to stand up and be vocal and forthright and strong and able to handle a weapon, able to handle herself and not someone who takes any cr** from anybody at all. Then, as it unfolded, she became this quite complicated, free, open-minded vocal human being who brings a really nice twist to MI6.''

Dubbed to be the longest film of the franchise, the Cary Joji Fukunaga will feature a star-studded cast of Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. It is scheduled to be released on September 30 in the UK theatres.

