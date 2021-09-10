'No Time To Die': Daniel Craig Starrer Spy Thriller To Release In Theatres On October 8

One of the most anticipated films of the year, No Time To Die, starring actor Daniel Craig in the leading role, is set to hit the theatres soon. After multiple delays, the 25th film from Eon Productions in the James Bond franchise will be released on October 8. The official Twitter handle of James Bond shared the news on the micro-blogging site that left the fans excited.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the British spy, James Bond. The trailer of the upcoming release was dropped last year in September. Almost after a year, the official Twitter handle of the James Bond franchise has now confirmed the release date of No Time To Die, along with its new TV spot clip. The video shows Daniel Craig as 007, performing high-octane breathtaking action sequences that might leave his fans stunned. Bond is back. Only on the big screen. Check out the new US TV spot for #NoTimeToDie,” the caption on the video read.

No Time To Die gets theatrical release date

The film is helmed by Joji Fukunaga. Previously, the movie was slated to release in April 2020. However, the release date was pushed several times due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The film features an ensemble star cast including Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, and Jeffrey Wright. Versatile actor Rami Malek will be seen playing the main antagonist as Lyutsifer Safin.

Recently, Universal Pictures India took the excitement of Indian fans to the next level with its latest announcement. Fans learned that apart from releasing in English and Hindi, the Daniel Craig starrer will also be released in Gujarati and that's not it, the movie will release one week prior in India than that of the US release. Before No Time To Die releases, the 007 makers have decided to take an in-depth look into Daniel Craig’s James Bond journey. The Bond films featuring Daniel Crag as the M16 agent include Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, etc. The short 45-minute feature will be called Being James Bond.

Image: 007/Instagram