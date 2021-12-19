'No Way Home': Kevin Feige Reveals How Makers Convinced Previous Stars To Reprise Roles

MCU's latest big-screen outing Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of several fan favourite characters from the previous franchise. Iconic villains like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock were seen going one on one with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed how they convinced the stars to reprise their roles in No Way Home.

How did Kevin Feige convince previous stars to appear in 'No Way Home'?

In an interview with The New York Times, President of MCU, Kevin Feige shared that the biggest challenge they faced while making No Way Home was to get everybody on board. Explaining how they convinced past stars to reprise their roles, Feige said, "Getting everybody to agree with you about the cool, big idea. 'Hey, we have an idea. Will you come sign up and be in this movie?' 'Cool! Can I read the script?' 'No.' That was the hardest part. And that’s where Amy, who calls anyone anywhere at any time, is a master producer at making things happen."

Amy Pascal added and said that she convinced the reluctant actors by assuring them that they weren't just 'cash-grab cameos'. Pascal said, "That these weren’t going to be cash-grab cameos. The parts were real. That I was there with them the first time and would be again, that I have too much respect for them and all the work we did together over the years."

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home also saw the return of previous web slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, reprising their roles from Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. The return of Maguire and Garfield was the subject of wide speculation, and Sony, Marvel and the cast attempted to conceal their involvement until the very end, despite numerous leaks. The post-credit scene of No Way Home also hinted at the entry of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/ Venom in MCU.

The cast of No Way Home also includes Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei. The movie was released on December 16 in India and has been breaking several box office records.

Images: Instagram/@spidermanmovie