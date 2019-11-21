'Bharat' Actor Nora Fatehi Channels Her Inner Nicki Minaj In Flaming Pink Ensemble

After sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the dramatic non-movie song Bada Pachtaoge, Nora Fatehi is back with an Afro-Latino club number Pepeta. The Bharat actor teased her fans with the stills from the song before its release. The song features Nora in pink flowing locks by the beach. The song was released on Monday and received immense love from the fans and followers. This vibrant club number is Nora's second international song. The music video begins with people enjoying the beach and having a good time.

Nora Fatehi channels her inner Nicki Minaj:

Nora Fatehi is seen sporting a flaming hot pink ensemble. The actor gives a Nicki Minaj vibe with the pink hair. Nora looked super stunning and raised the temperature on social media as soon as she uploaded the pictures from her video. Fans and followers could not stop gushing over her new look in the music video.

Nora was seen sporting a hot-pink net co-ord set. The ensemble had ruffle details on both top and pants. She paired the look with baby pink look and also opted for pink cat-eye shades. She opted for minimal makeup and no jewellery. The actor's hair and makeup was done by Marce Pedrozo and was clicked by ace photographer Anup Surve. Fans and followers also commented that she looked like a "red-hot Barbie".

The actor not only featured in the song, but she also lent her voice to the single along with Afro singer Rayvanny. Pepeta is directed by Moroccan director Abderrafia El Abdioui who also collaborated with Nora on an Arabic version of Dilbar. S2kizzy and Tizaf Mochine composed the music of the song. The song is sung by Nora and afro singer Rayvanny.

Speaking about the music video, Nora had earlier said that Pepeta has been her dream project and she has worked hard for six months on it. She also mentioned that this is the first time that a Bollywood artist collaborated with an Afro artist.

