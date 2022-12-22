Not Just 'Last Film Show', These Indian Titles Too Pave The Way To Oscars 2023 Shortlist

Not just SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Pan Nalin's 'Last Film Show' ('Chhello Show'), two other Indian titles - 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers', have also been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 under Best Documentary Feature Film and Documentary Short Film categories, respectively.

The Academy Awards, on December 21, announced the shortlists in 10 award categories. While SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' became the first Indian song to be shortlisted under the Music (Original) category, Pan Nalin's 'Last Film Show' was shortlisted for the International Feature Film category.

About All That Breathes

'All That Breathes,' directed by Shaunak Sen, is a 2022 internationally co-produced Hindi-language documentary film. Sen's film is based on an evolving city and a fraternal relationship bonded by purpose. 'All That Breathes' shows two siblings - Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad - who rescue and treat injured birds. The film was screened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and bagged the Golden Eye award for Best Documentary. The documentary film, on environmental issues, is co-produced by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer.

The filmmaker, on his Instagram handle, reacted to the news. In his Instagram Stories, Shaunak shared a poster of his film and wrote, "We made it to the shortlist, congo to all the other films."

About The Elephant Whisperers

'The Elephant Whisperers', directed by Kartiki Gonslaves, is based on a couple - Bomman and Bellie - in South India, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other. The short documentary film is originally made in Tamil.



The co-producer of 'The Elephant Whisperers', Guneet Monga, in a tweet, expressed her excitement and wrote, "It’s an honour to have made it to the top 15 shortlisted documentary films and we absolutely couldn’t have done it without the support of Raghav Khanna and Aloke Devichand from team Netflix. Super excited for Last Film Show, All That Breathes and RRR!"

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater, Ovation Hollywood, and it will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.