'Nothing Sweeter': Britney Spears Sends Sister Jamie Lynn Box Full Of Gifts For Her Kids

Britney Spears conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood at the moment. The pop singer has been living under the guardianship of her father James Parnell Spears who is the main conservator for almost 13 years now. Amidst her controversial battle, the pop singer sent gifts for her sister Jamie Lynn's children. Jamie took to her Instagram and shared that Britney had sent a box full of toys for her kids.

'Nothing Sweeter'

Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram and shared a picture of a box full of toys that were sent to kids by their aunt Britney Spears. Jamie Lynn wrote, "nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie," as she shared the picture on her Instagram story. Lynn has two kids, Maddie Briann, 13, with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, and Ivey Joan, 3, with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn recently spoke out about her sister's conservatorship battle through an Instagram story and said that she did not speak about the conservatorship because she felt that it wasn't her place to say anything. She further said that she had only love and support for her sister. Later in another story, Lynn asked people to stop sending her family death threats. She wrote, "Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."

Britney Spears conservatorship battle

Britney Spears conservatorship case has been seeing a lot of shocking and surprising changes. Britney Spears' mother recently filed permission to the court asking them to allow her daughter to choose her own lawyer. This request came after her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham was asked to resign as Spears' attorney after working as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago. A few days before that, pop singer's manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his post. In a letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he had not conversed with Britney in over 2 and a half years and at that time Spears notified him that she was going on an indefinite hiatus. His decision of resignation came after Spears gave a thought about officially retiring from the show biz.

