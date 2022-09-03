Olivia Wilde Says Chris Pine's Role In 'Don't Worry Darling' Is Based On THIS Psychologist

Actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. Touted to be a psychological thriller, the movie will see Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play a married couple. Apart from the two, viewers are eagerly waiting to see Chris Pine's character. While Wilde has earlier revealed her inspiration behind the film, she recently mentioned Pine's character comes from a specific clinical Psychologist.

Olivia Wilde had earlier mentioned she sought inspiration from films such as Inception and The Truman Show for her forthcoming film. However, during a conversation with Interview Magazine, Wilde revealed Chris Pine's character comes from the incel community. For the unversed, the incel community comprises men who believe they are entitled to sexual intercourse with women. Wilde further revealed Pine's character is inspired by Canadian clinical psychologist, author and media personality, Jordan Peterson.

Details about Chris Pine's role in Don't Worry Darling

Pine will play the role of Frank, the founder of a utopian community known as Victory Project in the desert. Explaining the role, Wilde called Peterson the "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community." She further talked about the incel community and said, "(Incels are) basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women." Further, Wilde talked about Peterson and mentioned that he is someone who legitimises some aspects of Incels' movement as he is a former professor and an author. She added that Peterson also wears a suit "so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously."

Wilde also heaped praise on the Wonder Woman star and quipped how he agreed to play a supporting role in the film. She mentioned she had known Pine for the past two decades and added how he "really took" the role. Wilde said, "Chris, who I’ve known for, like, 20 years, probably agreed to do the movie at first as a favour to an old buddy, and then he really took it and ran with it."

More about Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darlings stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead roles. The film is a psychological thriller which will witness its world premiere on September 5 at Venice Film Festival. It will then hit the theatres on September 23.

Image: Twitter/@MediumSizeMeech