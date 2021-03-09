Olivia Wilde's Birthday Special: Remember When She Defended Singer Harry Styles?

Olivia Wilde has made quite a name for herself in Hollywood, having acted in several television shows and films and even directing a handful of them. Like many other celebrities in the United States, Olivia is also quite outspoken on social and political issues pertaining in the country. She has got into arguments with certain political commentators on social media on multiple occasion in the past, which included defending singer Harry Styles, who is also outspoken like her. On the occasion of Olivia Wilde’s birthday, have a look at the time when she stood up for Harry Styles when he got criticised for his photo shoot.

Olivia Wilde’s controversy regarding Harry Styles

The issue began after Harry Styles’ Vogue shoot, where he was clicked while he sported a couple of dresses, which could be perceived as appropriate outfits for women. The singer received criticism from a political commentator called Candace Owens, after she criticised him for wearing the dresses. She made a comment about how “no society” can “survive without strong men”. She also spoke about “feminization of men” and called the visuals in the photo shoot an “outright attack”. Owens lastly wrote in her tweet about bringing back “manly men”.

However, this criticism on Harry Styles did not go down well with Olivia Wilde and decided to stand up for Styles. Making a sharp jibe at Owens, Olivia simply wrote in her reply, “You’re pathetic”. Her reply also prompted many other netizens to speak up for Harry Styles as Owen along with some other netizens criticised the singer for this photo shoot. Wilde has also been involved in other controversies like these on matters relating to society and women.

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

Olivia Wilde’s birthday falls on March 10, as she is all set to turn 37 this year. Some of the most popular films that she has worked in includes The Girl Next Door, Tron: Legacy, Rush and others. Wilde has also worked on television shows like American Dad!, Skin and more. Apart from films and television, she has also acted on stage, with her latest play being titled 1984, which was her Broadway debut.