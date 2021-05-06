Last Updated:

On Henry Cavill’s Birthday, Warner Bros Drops News Of A 'Superman' Reboot, Fans Infuriated

Warner Bros recently dropped the news for an upcoming Superman reboot on the same day as Henry Cavill’s birthday and netizens are simply not having it.

Actor Henry Cavill recently celebrated his birthday on May 5, 2021 as Warner Bros announced a new Superman reboot. Fans stormed Henry Cavill's social media on the occasion of his birthday, leaving him sweet birthday wishes and love. However, as fans celebrated their favourite Superman's birthday, Warner Bros decided to drop some major news about a new project. 

WB announced plans for a Superman reboot which will be produced by Star Wars: Episode VII director, J. J Abrams with acclaimed author and Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the script. DC's in-development Superman Reboot 2021 will reportedly feature a Black actor as the iconic hero. The concept of the reboot has been tricky, as a lot of fans love Henry Cavill's Superman. To top it all off, WB announcing the news on Henry Cavill’s birthday only infuriated fans further. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens react to Superman reboot announcement on Henry Cavill’s birthday

Fans of the "SnyderVerse" took to social media to announce their disapproval of the Superman reboot. Many fans simply didn't like the idea of a new Superman as they believe that Cavill essayed the role perfectly and needs no replacing. Many fans also expressed interest due to the fact that this would be the first incarnation of a Black Superman on the big screen.

However, the fact that Warner Bros. decided to announce the reboot on Henry Cavill’s birthday did not sit well with many fans. Netizens on Twitter expressed outrage at the "disrespect" shown by Warner Bros. to their own actor. Take a look at some of the reactions below. 

More about the Superman Reboot 2021

DC comics' in-development Superman reboot, featuring a Black actor as Superman, will reportedly keep the character's comics origin story. Superman has been depicted onscreen over the years, by a number of actors from Christopher Reeve to the most recent Henry Cavill playing Clark Kent. Despite fans calling for another Superman movie starring Cavill, Warner Bros. is opting to move in an entirely new direction.

There have been no announcements regarding the Superman Reboot cast, and no director has been named either. The frontrunner for the role of Superman, however, was Michael B. Jordan, though he remained silent when asked about it recently. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ta-Nehisi Coates' script isn't due until December at the least, which means the project is still early on in development and any speculations may change over time. 

