On Jack Nicholson's Birthday Eve, Take This Quiz To See If You Know His Movies

Jack Nicholson is a three-time Academy Award winner and twelve-time nominee for his work as an actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. Nicholson is also popular for being one of only two actors (the other is Michael Caine) to be nominated for an Academy Award in each decade from the 1960s to the early 2000s. Nicholson was born in Neptune, New Jersey, on April 22. He was raised to believe that his grandmother was his mother and that his mother, June Frances Nicholson, was his older sister. In 1975, a Time magazine journalist writing a profile on him revealed the truth to him. On Jack Nicholson’s birthday, take the quiz on him to see if you know the actor and his films.

Jack Nicholson's Quiz

1. As of this year, what will Jack Nicholson’s age be?

a. 82

b. 83

c. 84

d. 85

2. Which section of the US government did Jack Nicholson serve in before entering into films?

a. National Guard

b. Air Nation Guard

c. US Army

d. US Navy

3. Which film marked Jack Nicholson’s debut in Hollywood?

a. The Cry Baby Killer

b. The Raven

c. The Terror

d. Ride in the Whirlwind

4. Jack Nicholson’s producer in his debut film went on to collaborate with him in a number of films, one of which was The Valentine’s Day Massacre. Who was he?

a. Roger Coman

b. William Hanna

c. Joseph Barbara

d. Monte Hellman

5. Which was the first film that Jack Nicholson wrote the screenplay for?

a. The Monkees

b. The Raven

c. The Terror

d. The Trip

6. Which film marked Jack Nicholson’s first success in Hollywood?

a. The Cry Baby Killer

b. Easy Rider

c. Five Easy Pieces

d. Carnal Knowledge

7. Which film, adapted from a novel, become one of Jack Nicholson’s biggest successes?

a. One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest

b. The Blue Jar

c. One Hundred Years of Solitude

d. The Passenger

8. Which horror film, based on Stephen King’s novel, is Jack Nicholson still remembered for?

a. The Pet Sematary

b. The Shining

c. The Plant

d. Dreamcatcher

9. Which film got Jack Nicholson his second Oscar?

a. Reds

b. The Postman Always Rings Twice

c. Heartburn

d. Terms of Endearment

10. Which romantic comedy won Jack Nicholson an Academy Award?

a. As Good As It Gets

b. A Few Good Men

c. Batman

d. Anger Management

ANSWERS:

1. C

2. B

3. A

4. A

5. D

6. B

7. A

8. B

9. D

10. A