Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Film Beats Fast X, MI7

July 21 saw what was arguably one of the biggest clashes at the global box office. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie were released in a double feature, leaving audiences spoilt for choice. As for India, the Nolan biographical drama on the 'father of the atomic bomb' surpassed the day 1 collection of Gerwig's fantasy comedy by a huge margin.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy in the role of 'father of the atomic bomb' Robert J Oppenheimer.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie with Margot Robbie in the lead brings the iconic doll to life in a world of her own.

It has been a successful year for global franchises in India with Fast X and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and more faring well at the domestic box office.

Oppenheimer overtakes Barbie

Oppenheimer has unequivocally surpassed Barbie when it comes to the films' opening day numbers in India. The Christopher Nolan drama minted an impressive Rs 13.5 crore and counting as of July 21. This comes even after the film has only been made available in English and Hindi, unlike other franchises which have released their films across multiple dubbed languages.

(Oppenheimer overtakes Barbie at the Indian box office | Image: Twitter)

The brand value of a Nolan directorial is not lost on the audiences in urban centers. That being said cities like Lucknow and Nagpur have also registered strong numbers. Oppenheimer is all set to hold the title of the best opening day for a Hollywood release at the India box office. Not just that, Oppenheimer is also Nolan's biggest opener in India to date.

Barbie fares well

Though nowhere near Oppenheimer's day 1 collection, Barbie too has had an optimistic opening in India. The film earned Rs 5 crore on July 21. This essentially places Oppenheimer's collections over Barbie's by a margin of over double. The trends in India, however, are a reversal of how the films are faring in their home ground. As far as the box office previews are concerned, Barbie doubled Oppenheimer's collection in the US.