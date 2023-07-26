Oppenheimer BO Collection Day 5: Nolan's Film Surpasses India Biz Of John Wick 4, GOTG 3

Oppenheimer is shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India this year. It registered the biggest opening for a non-franchise Hollywood film in the country. The Christopher Nolan film is now in its first week. So far, it is on steady but less than glorious grounds.

3 things you need to know:

Oppenheimer is the 13th film by Christopher Nolan.

It features an ensemble cast of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and more.

Oppenheimer is based on the biographical non-fiction book American Prometheus on the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

Oppenheimer crosses Rs 60 crore mark

According to Sacnilk, Oppenheimer grossed Rs 6.25 crore in India on Tuesday. There was a slight drop from its Monday collection, which was at Rs 7 crore. However, these collections are a far cry from the killing Oppenheimer made at the box office in the country in its opening weekend. Oppenheimer opened with an impressive Rs 14.5 crore on Friday and ended up making Rs 17 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.25 crore on Sunday.

Oppenheimer’s total haul in India so far is Rs 62 crore. Notably, the film was released alongside Barbie, which is collecting significantly less in India despite being a global success.

(Cillian Murphy, Rami Malek and more in a still from Oppenheimer | Image: OppenheimerFilm/Twitter)

With over Rs 60 crore collection so far, Oppenheimer has surpassed John Wick 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 lifetime biz in India.

Oppenheimer’s Bhagavad Gita controversy

In India, Oppenheimer saw a massive release with over 1500 screens. However, it featured a scene with Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy getting intimate as the latter reads an excerpt from the Bhagavad Gita. This ended up stirring a controversy in India. Several moviegoers took to Twitter to express how the scene disregarded "religious sentiments". It remains to be seen how the Christopher Nolan film will fare in the coming days.