Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt Reveals Cillian Murphy Skipped Cast Dinners

Emily Blunt may not be receiving top billing in Christopher Nolan's soon-to-release Oppenheimer but the actress does play a pivotal role in the biographical drama. Blunt essays Kitty, wife to Cillian Murphy's Robert Oppenheimer. The actress recently revealed a detail about the actor's demeanour on the sets of the film in Mexico.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer is not Murphy's first collaboration with Christopher Nolan. The actor has previously worked in 5 films helmed by the ace director.

Oppenheimer is, however, Emily Blunt's first professional collaboration with the director.

The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Matt Damon in key roles.

Emily Blunt reveals a detail about Cillian Murphy from the Oppenheimer sets

In a recent interview to a leading international publication, Emily Blunt spoke about the "monumental" pressure Cillian Murphy was under while filming for Oppenheimer. The actress recalled how Murphy would always skip cast dinners. Reasoning on his behalf she said, "The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental. Of course he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us."

(Emily Blunt describes the pressure Cillian Murphy was under while filming for Oppenheimer, "monumental" | Image: Universal Pictures/Instagram)

Matt Damon, who plays Leslie Groves in the Nolan directorial, confirmed what Blunt had revealed. Blunt also candidly shared how her personal experience on set was much like being in "summer camp". She further detailed how as the whole crew was alone in the middle of the desert, they only had each other for company and thus spent a lot of time together.

Murphy calls Oppenheimer as his biggest role till date

Murphy has previously worked with Christopher Nolan across 5 projects. They include Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Dunkirk (2017) However, he headlined none of them. The actor had shared how he had always wanted to be a Nolan lead. With Oppenheimer being launched, this dream came true for him. Oppenheimer will release worldwide on July 21.