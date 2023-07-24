Oppenheimer Fails To Impress OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Elon Musk; Tech Giants React

Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer one of the most anticipated films this year. In its opening weekend, it has managed to perform well at the global box office. The movie delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist known for his pivotal role in developing the first nuclear weapon. Recently, tech mogul Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the film.

3 things you need to know

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was released on July 21.

The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr.

The film has managed to earn $175 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Elon Musk reacts to Oppenheimer

Elon Musk took to his Twitter account to jokingly critique the film's runtime, which is over three hours. With a screenshot of a tweet calling Oppenheimer "too long", Musk playfully added a laughing face emoji. However, this light-hearted banter sparked some reactions from netizens.

(Elon Musk calls Oppenheimer 'too long' | Image: Elon Musk/Twitter)

Several netizens questioned him for not giving credit Eric Zhu who tweeted about it in the first place. Meanwhile, Sam Altman took to social media and said that he had hoped Nolan's film would serve as an inspiration for young minds to pursue physics but he regretted but it fell short of his expectations.

Elon Musk receives backlash after not crediting original tweet

Despite Elon Musk's previous stance on people stealing tweets, he faced some backlash for not crediting Zhu when sharing the tweet in question. Zhu humorously called out Musk for "robbing" him of potential ad revenue.

The banter continued as the Tesla CEO responded with another laughing face emoji. To this, Zhu jokingly expressed his frustration with an evil Spiderman meme. After this exchange, netizens were quick to remind Musk of his past poll about 'tweet stealing', where he suggested demonetising those repeatedly engaging in such behavior.

(Eric Zhu takes a dig at Elon musk after he "robs" his tweet | Image: Eric Zhu/Twitter)

Oppenheimer and Barbie are facing each other at the box office in what is being pegged as Summer's biggest releases.