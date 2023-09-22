Oppenheimer On OTT: Film Won't Release Digitally Until Late November, Confirms Producer

Oppenheimer will not be releasing on any digital or streaming platform until late November. In a conversation with the Associated Press, producer Emma Thomas confirmed that the movie will continue to run in theatres owing to its demand amongst the audience. The movie has been drawing viewers into the cinemas even after two months of its release. Also, considering its Paris premiere which took place on July 11, by the time November comes, the Christopher Nolan directorial would have played in theatres for almost 16 weeks.

Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy will not be with home audiences for quite some time and the movie has been running successfully in theatres. Meanwhile, Barbie, which clashed with Nolan's film, was released to video-on-demand after its success. Speaking to the Associated Press, Emma Thomas revealed that the movie will have approximately 16 weeks of theatrical playtime, quite outside the industry standard of 45 days, or six weeks.

Even after weeks in theaters, 11 of the 25 screens capable of projecting the coveted IMAX 70mm prints ( Nolan’s preferred format ) continued to play the film on some of the busiest screens, like the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and the AMC Lincoln Square in New York. "The reason we’re still in those theaters is because the audience is demanding it," Thomas said. “This is not something that we can impose — I wish we could, but it’s genuine."

Oppenheimer is the 2nd highest-grossing biopic in US

Oppenheimer has become the second-highest-grossing biopic in the United States box office. It stands behind only the Clint Eastwood directorial American Sniper at the US box office, which made $350 million. With $318 million minted domestically, Oppenheimer is ahead of the likes of The Blind Side, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman, A Beautiful Mind, The Sound of Freedom and Straight Outta Compton.

