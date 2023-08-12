Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Reveals Why His Music Career Never Took Off

British actor Cillian Murphy has seen a resurgence at 47. After working with Christopher Nolan in capacities both small and large in several one of his films, he took a lead role in Oppenheimer. Now the film has crossed the $600 milliom mark at the box office, and remains one of the most critically acclaimed entries in recent times. While Murphy might have played the conflicted genius of J Robert Oppenheimer on the big screen, he had conflicts as a musician as well.

3 things you need to know:

Cillian Murphy was last seen in Oppenheimer.

He previously pursued music with his brother.

The star is influenced by British classic rock bands.

Why Cillian Murphy never went big with his music career?

Cillian Murphy was recently in a conversation with NME. When he was asked about his only screenwriting stint with the 2002 short film Watchmen. He said, "I just never thought that I was good enough, really." Cillian added, while highlighting his lack of musical pursuits, "It's why I haven't, you know, pursued the music either. I like to do one thing quite well."

(Cillian Murphy, Rami Malek, and others in Oppenheimer | Image: OppenheimerFilm/Instagram)

What is Cillian Murphy's musical style?

He said during the same conversation with NME that he has been deeply influenced by the likes of the classic rock band The Beatles and the progressive rock legend Frank Zappa. Murphy added that he eventually formed a four-piece band with his brother titled The Sons of Mr Green Genes, which was taken from a single titled the same from Zappa's 1969 album Hot Rats.

The Oppenheimer actor added that he eventually started to make music that was experimental like Zappa's, and also contained 'endless guitar solos.' However, after they received a five-album contract from the label Acid Jazz, both Cillian and his brother digressed.