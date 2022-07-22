After the poster of Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next Oppenheimer created a strong buzz among the fans, the official first trailer of the film finally arrived. According to Variety, Christopher Nolan and the company have debuted the trailer exclusively before screenings of Jordan Peele’s Nope.

The movie stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Manhattan Project and the “father of the atomic bomb.” As per the International media outlet, towards the start of the teaser, Emily Blunt Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, says, “The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment.” A countdown appears on screen: “11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes.”

Oppenheimer teaser released

Nolan loves a ticking-clock structure, and it appears he’s again embracing one as the film counts down toward the day “the world changes forever,” as the film’s tagline reads on the poster and in the teaser. Going by the teaser, it seems that the voice-over is provided by Emily Blunt who has a major role in the film.

Robert Downey Jr.’s voice can also be heard in the background before there are shots of fire, presumably from a bomb blast and then a shot of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The upcoming film will narrate the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer who is considered the father of the atomic bomb. He is shown as the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory facility who are tasked to create a bomb as part of the Manhattan Project.

The laboratory was able to complete the task and the end result was deployed in Japan at the end of World War II. Nolan has assembled an all-star cast for Oppenheimer including Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh who is sure to take the story top-notch higher with their impeccable craft.

Just before the teaser release, the Tenet director had treated fans with the poster of the forthcoming film. The poster showed Cillian Murphy shining while the tagline read, "The world forever changes". The film is slated to release on July 21, 2023. The upcoming film will be based on the novel by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

"You gave them the power to destroy themselves." 💣✨



Here's the better version of the #OPPENHEIMER Trailer Teaser (Video Recording) during the NOPE Screening.🎥 @mraxto#ChristopherNolan #CillianMurphy pic.twitter.com/ebnaCgXera — Oppenheimer - A Film by Christopher Nolan (@OppenheimerATOM) July 21, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/Oppenheimer/AP