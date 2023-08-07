Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection: Nolan, Greta Gerwig Films Witness Resurgence

Barbie and Oppenheimer have turned out to be two of the biggest releases of 2023. Clashing on July 21 globally, both films have managed to surpass expectations by catering to their audience. Barbie might have crossed the $1 billion mark globally, but Oppenheimer has emerged as the sole victor in India.

3 things you need to know:

Oppenheimer is directed by Christopher Nolan and is based on American Prometheus.

Barbie is part of the larger Mattel film franchise which will see a set for releases in the next few years.

In India, Oppenheimer has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2023 so far.

Oppenheimer crosses Rs 110 crore mark

Oppenheimer is going strong at India box office in its third weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film minted an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. This mirrored its performance on Saturday. While most films at the box office tend to fizzle out after their second week, let alone Hollywood films, Oppenheimer has turned out to be a massive success.

(A still from Oppenheimer featuring actress Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer | Image: OppenheimerFilm/X)

Notably, Oppenheimer has crossed the lifetime collection of Fast X at India box office. While Fast X's India collection stand at Rs 109.77 crore, Oppenheimer has minted Rs 113.75 crore so far. This is a big feat, considering that Fast X is a franchise film, and Oppenheimer is not. The Nolan film is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2023 so far, in India.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie sees some growth

Barbie has performed well at India box office. Compared to several Indian titles, the Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer has held its ground well. After a resurgence on Saturday with Rs 1.40 crore collected by Barbie, the film witnessed growth on Sunday. The Warner Bros film made Rs 1.65 crore, taking its total to Rs 42.22 crore at India box office. Globally, it has earned over USD 1 billion.