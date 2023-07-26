Oppenheimer's Grandson Disagrees With THIS Scene In Christopher Nolan's Film

Christopher Nolan's latest release, Oppenheimer has made a formidable mark for itself at the global box office, especially considering its niche context. While the film is being applauded by most, recently news broke of a minor overlooked detail in the film which amounted to a historical inaccuracy. The theoretical physicist's grandson, Charles Oppenheimer, in a recent interview, has opened up about a scene in the film which he does not entirely agree with.

3 things you need to know

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer traces the life and work of 'father of the atomic bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer.

The Nolan directorial draws heavily from the Pullitzer Prize winning biography on Oppenheimer, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy essays the titular role with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and others making up some of the supporting cast.

Charles Oppenheimer weighs in on the narrative in question

In an interview with a leading international publication, Charles Oppenheimer has expressed his disagreement with the poison apple reference as per which his grandfather had allegedly left a possibly poisoned apple at his tutor's desk. Charles clarified that though he did not agree with the reference, he did not really mind as it was vaguely referenced, meaning the audience would need to be aware of an intricate backstory for it to have any impact.

Clarifying on the same, Charles shared that his original issue lies with American Prometheus where the poison apple was first referenced. The book admits that the event cannot be confirmed beyond reasonable doubt. However, Charles believes that the narrative the reference in the book sets is rather serious. He said, "There's no record of him trying to kill somebody. That's a really serious accusation and it's historical revision. There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true."

Charles Oppenheimer does not have issue with positive historic revision

Charles is not all against historical revision. In the same interview, he also appreciated the conversation shown between Einstein and Oppenheimer even though it had no historical backing. Though Charles did speak out about facets of the film he disagreed with, he still holds Nolan in high regard calling him an "expert", an "artist" and a "genius in this area." Oppenheimer is currently running in theatres worldwide.