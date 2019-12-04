Oprah Winfrey To Produce Documentary About Sexual Assault Instances In The Music Industry

Oprah Winfrey’s production company is set to co-produce a documentary about sexual harassment in the music industry. This documentary will be directed by filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering who have previously directed the Oscar-nominated documentary The Hunting Ground. Read on to know more about this story and this new venture of Oprah Winfrey’s production house.

Oprah Winfrey set to work with The Hunting Ground makers

Oprah Winfrey has always been vocal about supporting victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment across various industries. Oprah Winfrey has also openly supported the Time’s Up initiative and the #MeToo movement. Now, Oprah Winfrey’s production company is all set to co-produce a documentary on sexual assault in the music industry.

According to a media portal’s report, Oprah Winfrey is set to co-produce this documentary with several other producers. Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are directing and producing this documentary. Terry Wood of Harpo Productions, Dan Cogan of Impact Partners, Regina K. Scully of Artemis Rising, Ian Darling of Shark Island Productions, and Abigail Disney of Level Forward Productions are the reportedly the co-producers. The creative team of this sexual assault documentary includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

This sexual assault documentary is set to premiere on Apple’s streaming platform Apple Plus next year. The makers of this documentary have, in a statement, described the project as a profound examination of race, gender, class, and intersectionality. The documentary will also focus on the toll a single assault takes on the victim and the society as a whole. This documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey will present the story of a former music executive who is facing an intra-personal debate about going public with her sexual assault story and abuse by a notable personality from the music industry.

