'Orange Is The New Black' Actor Laura Prepon Reveals She Has Quit Scientology

American actor Laura Prepon, best known for her portrayal of Alex Vause in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black, revealed that she was no longer a part of the Scientology church. In an interview with People, the actor said that she had left the church a long time ago and she was no longer a Scientologist.

In a recent interview with People, the That '70s Show actor announced that she was no longer a part of the Church of Scientology. She added that she had not practised Scientology for over five years and it was no longer a part of her life. She said "I'm no longer practising Scientology, I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practised Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

Prepon added that she and her husband Ben Foster, who has never practised Scientology, find solace through meditation. "We meditate daily and I'm really liking it," she said, "because it's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."

Prepon in the same interview also opened about her 2020 memoir, You and I, As Mothers, and said "I had so many people reaching out to me, telling me about their own issues and struggles with food and their relationships with their parents." She added "Many people have thanked me for opening up about my relationship with my mother. Both the positive and the negative, because a lot of times we glaze over stuff because it's hard or makes us feel vulnerable. If there's someone out there who's silently struggling with dysfunctional eating or struggling with their parents, and if I helped a single person, I'd be happy."

On the work front, Laura Prepon was last seen in the television series Orange Is the New Black based on Piper Kerman's memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison. She was cast as Alex Vause, a former drug importer. She was also seen in the psychological thriller The Girl on the Train, based on Paula Hawkins' novel of the same name.

