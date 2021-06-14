Last Updated:

'Orange Is The New Black' Star Taryn Manning Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Anne Cline

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning was proposed by her singer girlfriend Anne Cline on Friday in a restaurant in Florida and she said yes!

Written By
Debanjali Kabiraj
Taryn Manning, Anne Cline

Image: Taryn Manning, Anne Cline/Instagram


The Orange Is the New Black actor Taryn Manning recently got engaged to her girlfriend Anne Cline. On Friday evening, Manning was proposed by her musician-songwriter girlfriend in a restaurant in Panama City, Florida.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Anne Clinic can be seen on the stage singing while they are in the restaurant. Cline then comes down from the stage and goes on one knee to propose to Taryn Manning. The actor can be seen quite surprised by the sudden proposal as she bends down to Cline who remained on her knees. The couple kisses each other and then Cline puts the ring on Manning’s finger. The couple hugs and kisses each other again and the crowd around them cheers and hoots for them. Taryn Manning’s representative told TMZ that the pair was thrilled with the proposal and Taryn also said that it was the easiest yes she has ever said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TarynManning (@tarynmanning)

Not much is known about Anne Cline or her relationship with Taryn Manning. Anne Cline is a singer-songwriter and has a band called Cline Street. Both Cline and Manning are quite private about their relationship and do not share photos of them together on social media. Manning’s Instagram is filled with glimpses from her professional and personal life but she does not share any updates about her relationship.

Orange Is the New Black

Taryn Manning played a pivotal role in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black. Manning played the role of Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett and was part of all seven seasons. Orange Is the New Black revolves around women who are sentenced to jail and how their lives take a turn. Orange Is the New Black’s cast includes Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Micheal Harney, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, and many more.

On the Work Front

Taryn Manning was last seen in the 2021 comedy-drama movie, Last Call. Manning played the role of Ali in the movie. It featured Jeremy Piven, Zach McGowan, Bruce Dern, and others. In the near future, Manning will be seen in an American thriller film called Karen where she will play the titular role of Karen White. Cory Hardrick will also be a part of the movie and will essay the role of Malik.

IMAGE: TARYN MANNING, ANNE CLINE/INSTAGRAM

First Published:
