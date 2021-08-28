Orlando Bloom Recalls Narrow Escape From Death With Throwback Pics; Pens Thoughtful Note

Orlando Bloom recently shared a couple of his throwback pictures taken three months before the time he crushed his spine after a near-death accident. Many of his fans were amazed by his pictures and stated how proud they were of seeing him recover.

Orlando Bloom’s throwback to his near-death experience

Orlando Bloom recently took to his Instagram handle and shared two of his photos in which he can be seen posing while sitting on a cycle. In the caption, he revealed when these photos were captured and stated, “That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now🙏)”

Many of his fans showered heart emojis in the comments section and mentioned how much they loved him. Some others were also surprised to know that he recovered from his accident so quickly while others felt glad that he did not get any serious injury. Take a look at some of the reactions to Orlando Bloom’s Instagram post.



In 2005, while speaking to the GQ Magazine, Orlando Bloom talked about his accident where he collapsed from a roof terrace while holding a drainpipe. “Until then, I didn't have a healthy appreciation for life and death — that we're not invincible. And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I went to some dark places in my mind. I realized, I'm either going to walk again or I'm not,” he recalled. Orlando further talked about his recovery after spending a few weeks in the hospital and stated, “When I came out of the hospital, I started partying straight away — with the back brace on. It took me a couple of months to realize this was my life, and I didn't want to mess it up. But that accident has informed everything in my life," he stated. Adding to it, he further mentioned, "Until you're close to losing it, you don't realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn't because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I've chilled."

IMAGE: AP