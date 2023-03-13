Oscar 2023: Michelle Yeoh Is First Asian To Win Best Actress, Gets Standing Ovation

Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar in the best actress category for her portrayal of Evelyn Quan Wang in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 13. She was competing against Ana De Armas for Blond, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Cate Blanchett for Tar.

The actress has previously won a golden globe and a SAG awards for her performance in the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directorial this year.

Yeoh played the role of a Chinese-American immigrant who learns during an IRS audit that in order to stop a powerful creature from destroying the multiverse, she must link with parallel world versions of herself.

Aside from Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once got 10 more nominations in at Oscars in categories including Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Direction, Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Best Picture, Original Screenplay.