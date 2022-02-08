Oscar Nominations 2022: Check Full List Of The 94th Academy Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced on Tuesday, February 8, live from Los Angeles. The Oscar nominations are also accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscar.org. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross and actor Leslie Jordan hosted the Oscar Nominations 2022, as the candidates are revealed for the 23 award categories that make up this year's edition.

2022 Oscar Nominations Live stream is available on their official social media handles, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube along with their official website. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences considered the films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Oscar Nominations 2022:

Best Female actors in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley- The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose- West Side Story

Judi Dench- Belfast

Kirsten Dunst- The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis- King Richard

Best Male actors in a supporting role

Ciaran Hinds- Belfast

Troy Kotsur- CODA

Jesse Plemons- The Power of the Dog

J K Simmons- Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee- The Power of the Dog

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Music (Original Song)

Be Alive

Dos Oroguitos

Down to Joy

No Time To Die

Somehow to Do

Best Original Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells VS The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Directing

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem- Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch- The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield- tick, tick... Boom!

Will Smith- King Richard

Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Penelope Cruz

Nicole Kidman

Kristen Stewart

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

