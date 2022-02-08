Last Updated:

Oscar Nominations 2022: Check Full List Of The 94th Academy Awards Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences considered the films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, for Oscars 2022

Oscar Nominations 2022

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced on Tuesday, February 8, live from Los Angeles. The Oscar nominations are also accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscar.org. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross and actor Leslie Jordan hosted the Oscar Nominations 2022, as the candidates are revealed for the 23 award categories that make up this year's edition. 

2022 Oscar Nominations Live stream is available on their official social media handles, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube along with their official website. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences considered the films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. 

Oscar Nominations 2022:

Best Female actors in a supporting role

  • Jessie Buckley- The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana Debose- West Side Story
  • Judi Dench- Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst- The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis- King Richard

Best Male actors in a supporting role

  • Ciaran Hinds- Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur- CODA
  • Jesse Plemons- The Power of the Dog
  • J K Simmons- Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee- The Power of the Dog

Best Costume Design

  • Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
  • Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
  • Dune (Jacqueline West)
  • Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
  • West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Original Score

  • Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
  • Dune (Hans Zimmer)
  • Encanto (Germaine Franco)
  • Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
  • The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Music (Original Song)

  • Be Alive
  • Dos Oroguitos
  • Down to Joy
  • No Time To Die
  • Somehow to Do

Best Original Screenplay

  • CODA (Sian Heder)
  • Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
  • Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
  • The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
  • The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA (Sian Heder)
  • Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
  • Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
  • The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
  • The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Production Design

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • Power
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Animated Short Film

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells VS The Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Live Action Short

  • Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Best Film Editing

  • Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
  • Dune (Joe Walker)
  • King Richard (Pamela Martin)
  • The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
  • Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci
  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune

Best Cinematography

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of The Dog
  • The Tragedy
  • West Side Story

Best Documentary Feature

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Riding With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs of Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Best International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car (Japan)
  • Flee (Denmark)
  • The Hand of God (Italy)
  • Yanna (Buhtan)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Directing

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Javier Bardem- Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch- The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield- tick, tick... Boom!
  • Will Smith- King Richard
  • Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessica Chastain
  • Olivia Colman
  • Penelope Cruz
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Kristen Stewart

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

