Oscar Nominations 2022: Check Full List Of The 94th Academy Awards Nominations

Image: AP
The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced on Tuesday, February 8, live from Los Angeles. The Oscar nominations are also accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscar.org. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross and actor Leslie Jordan hosted the Oscar Nominations 2022, as the candidates are revealed for the 23 award categories that make up this year's edition.
2022 Oscar Nominations Live stream is available on their official social media handles, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube along with their official website. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences considered the films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qy01AgZd4A— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Cue the orchestra for these Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w2YY98JIG2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
These nominees include some real characters. The Animated Feature Film nominees are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pd4VD20yKn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WV7fAfXL3d— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v3dZA3zInD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
