Oscar Nominees Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga Attend Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga were present at the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony and shared photos from the time. The filmmakers are currently in the US for the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers director took to Instagram and posted a picture with producer Guneet.

Kartiki captioned the post, "@guneetmonga and I at the @filmindependent Spirit Awards 2023 @theelephantwhisperers (sic)." Guneet wore a cream-coloured suit with a golden necklace. Meanwhile, Kartiki donned a printed kurta. She opted for silver earrings to accessorise her look. Check out their pictures from the red carpet.

More about The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is nominated at Oscars 2023 under the Documentary Short Film category. It has garnered critical acclaim and won several awards internationally. It is centred around Bomman and Bellie, a couple who takes an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu into their care.

Kartiki's The Elephant Whisperers is competing with four other short documentaries for the coveted Oscar award. The other nominees in the category are Haulout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, How Do You Measure a Year? by Jay Rosenblatt, The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison and Stranger at the Gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones.

RRR's song Naatu Naatu from lyricist Chandrabose and composer MM Keeravaani and filmmaker Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes are also nominated for at the Oscars 2023 under the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) and the Best Documentary Feature Film categories respectively.