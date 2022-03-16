Oscar-winning Director Steve McQueen Honoured With Royal Knighthood At Windsor Castle

On Tuesday, March 15, Oscar-winning filmmaker and artist Sir Steve McQueen has been recognised with a royal honour at Windsor Castle. The filmmaker is known for some of his best works including Hunger,12 Years A Slave, Deadpan, Lovers Rock and many others. He won several accolades including Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe for his film 12 Years a Slave, which is an adaptation of Solomon Northup's 1853 slave narrative memoir. Recently, the award-winning filmmaker was honoured with a Royal knighthood for his contribution to art and films.

Steve Mcqueen receives a Royal Knighthood

McQueen, who became the first Black filmmaker to win an Oscar for best picture with 12 Years a Slave, recently was honoured with one of the most prestigious titles. The 52-year-old director Steve McQueen has been knighted. He will now be known in the U.K. as Sir Steve McQueen.The Royal Family's official Twitter handle announced the news. As per the reports of Variety, Queen Elizabeth II did not do the honours as she is growing increasingly frail. So in her place, her daughter Princess Anne, also known as the Princess Royal, stepped in to do the honours.

The picture saw The Princess tapping the director on both shoulders with a ceremonial sword. Sharing the photo they captioned it as "Congratulations Sir Steve McQueen! The Oscar,@BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning director today received his Knighthood from The Princess Royal during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle."

Here take a look at the post-

🎖️Congratulations Sir Steve McQueen!



The Oscar, @BAFTA and Golden Globe winning director today received his Knighthood from The Princess Royal during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/vJwZI3aCQy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 15, 2022

Reportedly, the renowned filmmaker attended the ceremony with his mother, Mary. For the unversed, In 2014, Time magazine included McQueen in its annual Time 100 list of the 'most influential people in the world'. Reportedly, his next project, a feature called Blitz, is set to go into production this year with New Regency.

Image: Twitter@RoyalFamily