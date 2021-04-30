Oscars 2021: Amanda Seyfried Thanks Brad Pitt For Pronouncing Her Name Correctly

The 93rd Academy Awards were held on April 25, 2021, and the ceremony witnessed the presence of several iconic celebrities in American cinema. While stars are thanking Academy for nominations and awards, Amanda Seyfried has some other reason to thank actor Brad Pitt.

Amanda Seyfried thanks Brad Pitt

Amanda Seyfried recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of Brad Pitt announcing her name in the nominations of Best Supporting Actress at Oscars 2021. Amanda thanked Pitt for pronouncing her name correctly as she wrote, "Correct pronunciation of “Seyfried” by Brad Pitt. Thank you, @theacademy.". Amanda Seyfried's surname is often mistakenly pronounced 'SAY-FRID' or 'SAY-FREED'. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor correctly pronounced it as 'SIGH-FRID' for which Anamda couldn't stop thanking him.

Several celebrities came forward to comment on Amanda's post. Elizabeth Stewart wrote, "However Brad says it is the right way" in her comment while Jennifer Carpenter jokingly commented, "Ugh why did they cut to you when the COULD have stayed on him???? ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜". Here's how celebrities were drooling over Brad Pitt on Amanda Seyfried's post.

Amanda's fans were laughing at her post as they wrote hilarious comments. An Instagram user claimed she had been pronouncing her name correctly and wrote, "YES. I've been pronouncing it like this forever and everyone thinks I'm saying it wrong". Another user wrote, "Don’t feel alone anymore, your name has been chop tooðŸ˜, thought people were saying rightðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸".

Amanda Seyfried at Oscars 2021

Amanda was nominated for her film Mank under the category Best Supporting Actress. However, Youn Yuh-Jung won the award for her film Minari. Amanda played the role of Marion Davis in the 2020 drama-comedy Mank. The film was also nominated for the Best Picture at Oscars 2021.

Amanda Seyfried's Things Heard And Seen

Amanda Seyfried recently starred in the horror drama film Things Heard And Seen. The film, which is based on All Things Cease To Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, released on April 29, 2021, on Netflix. As per the Things Heard And Seen review by the audience, the film has an IMDb rating of 5.4 on 10 and Rotten Tomatoes rating of 43%.

