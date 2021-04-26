Oscars 2021: Best Actor Award Winner Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute To Late Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins who won the Best Actor Award at Oscars 2021 took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and also paid tribute to the fellow nominee and late actor Chadwick Boseman. The actor bagged the Best Actor award for his film The Father. He won the award over Chadwick Boseman who has been winning awards for his movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Check out what he had to say.

Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The Father actor who is spending time in his homeland, Wales, woke up to a surprise win. Earlier, he won his first Oscar for his role of Hannibal Lecter in the 1992 film The Silence Of the Lambs. The actor wasn't present virtually to accept the award, hence he posted a video. In the caption of the video, he wrote, "Thank you to Sony Pictures Classics, Florian Zeller, UTA, Jeremy Barber, Christine Crais, Mitch Smelkinson, Juan Miguel Arias, Tara Arroyave, my wife and family.". He said that he is currently in his homeland in Wales. He added that he wasn't expecting a win at the age of 83 and he is very grateful to the Academy.

He then spoke some words for the Black Panther actor and said that he wants to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who passed away at a young age. He then thanked his fans and said that he wasn't expecting that he would win. He concluded by saying that he feels privileged and honoured.

Anthony Hopkins became the oldest actor to win an acting Oscar award. He surpassed the actor Christopher Plummer who was 82 when he won the award for Beginners in the year 2011. Check out Anthony's Instagram video.

About Chadwick Boseman's Oscar nomination

The actor who passed away in August 2020 was nominated for the movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film is directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson. The film also features Viola Davis in the lead role with Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts in supporting roles. Viola Davis was also nominated in the Best Actress category and lost to Nomadland's Frances McDormand.

Promo Image Source: Anthony Hopkins' IG/ Chadwick Boseman's IG

