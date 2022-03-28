Oscars 2022: Hollywood Observes Moment Of Silence In Support Of Ukraine

As the Russian armed forces rage war in Ukraine's several embattled cities, the 94th Academy Awards observed a moment of silence for Ukrainians, while several celebrities have come forward and voiced their support for the war-stricken nation.

Many of the attendees at the Oscars 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood came dressed up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show their support for Ukraine and its people facing the Russian aggression dubbed by Vladimir Putin as a "special military operation".

Apart from dressing up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, the attendees of Oscars 2022 at the Dolby Theatre observed a moment of silence in support of war-torn Ukraine. Some arrived at the event wearing blue-and-gold ribbons, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to voice their support.

Instead of a presenter, the telecast went to a screen with a written message, Deadline reported.

"We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. While the film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we -- collectively as a global community -- can do more," the telecasted message in the Academy award ceremony read.

30 seconds silence

In a tribute that began with remarks from Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian-born US actress, concluded with the Academy Awards fading to black around midway through Sunday's programme from Los Angeles, with a request for anybody watching to do everything they can to aid victims in the war-stricken country of Ukraine. Her statement came amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war.

Kunis voicing her support to Ukraine said, "Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted." In a GoFundMe effort, Kunis and her actor husband Ashton Kutcher raised over USD 35 million for refugee help, including USD 3 million that they personally gave as aid to Ukraine.

“Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience,” Kunis said. “One cannot help but be in awe of those who find the strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness," she added further

At the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night, attendees voiced their support for Ukraine by going silent for 30 seconds. The moment came after Reba McEntire's performance of the Oscar-nominated original song 'Somehow You Do' from 'Four Good Days,' which was presented by Kunis. When McIntyre's performance concluded, 30-seconds of silence began, with a tribute and a plea projected on a big video screen floating over the stage. "We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders," the tribute message read. It then ended with a display that read. “We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”

