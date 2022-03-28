Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock; 'I Was Pretty Shocked'

The Oscars 2022 were held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and included some noteworthy moments that will be remembered for the years to come. One such moment was when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which is due to a medical condition called Alopecia. Several actors and popular names in the entertainment industry have reacted to the incident including the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who also attended the prestigious event.

Jason Momoa reacts to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock

The actor recently opened up to People about the incident and mentioned that he was 'pretty shocked' when Will Smith slapped the comedian. He then went on to mention that everyone has that 'tipping point' and is 'sensitive' and we never know what one is going through. He also mentioned that although he is not in Will Smith's shoes, he has been in his place during the course of his life. He then vouched for the duo in question being 'amazing' human beings and he was sure they would work things out. He told the publication:

"I was pretty shocked, I don't know. You just never know where people are at, you know? There's a tipping point for everyone, right? I've had my places. He can ask for forgiveness. Sometimes you're just sensitive. We're all sensitive. I'm not walking in his shoes. I've definitely been in places like that. It's just people, we're under a microscope. I don't know what really it was for him, be he's an amazing human being. Both of them. And they'll work it out."

Nicki Minaj reacts

Rapper Nicki Minaj also weighed in on the situation among other celebrities and penned down her thoughts on Twitter. She believed that Chris Rock would not have made the joke he did had he known about Jada's medical condition and wondered how no one on the Oscars team had heard her 'heartbreaking story' as well. She stood in support of Will Smith as she mentioned that a husband has the 'front-row seat to his wife’s pain' and also called him a 'real man' as she wrote-

"I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? Here’s the thing… And this is such an AMAZING - EYE OPENING example of it…The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life. You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain. Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives."

Will Smith at Oscars 2022

Moments before the actor won his very first Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in King Richard, he got into an altercation with Chris Rock, who made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. He was heard saying, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." This is when Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian as the Dolby Theatre went silent. He then went back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth."

Image: AP