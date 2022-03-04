Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock And Kevin Costner Join List Of Presenters

The Academy Awards has revealed its first set of presenters for the Oscars 2022, and the list features filmmaker Kevin Costner, "The Batman" star Zoe Kravitz, pop star-actor Lady Gaga and comedian Chris Rock.

Supporting actress winner for 2020's "Minari", Yuh-Jung Youn, and Oscar-nominated actor Rosie Perez will also be presenting at the 94th Academy Awards.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking," Oscars producer Will Packer said in a statement.

The producers will announce more talent joining the show in the coming weeks. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Filmmaker Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog", a psychological drama set in the director's native New Zealand, is leading the this year's Oscar race, with Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel "Dune" closely following.

Image: AP