Oscars 2022 Nominee List: 'The Power Of The Dog', 'Dune' Dominate, 'Jai Bhim' Snubbed

After much anticipation, the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, February 8 via a live stream by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The winners of the awards will be declared on March 27. With the nominees being announced, there were certain films that received recognition while there were some that came as a surprise to the fans. The Power of the Dog leads the nominees as the film landed a total of 12 nominations.
The film received nominations under the best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and acting nominations for star Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting players Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Apart from The Power of the Dog, another film to find its way in the list with maximum nominations was Dune. For the unknown, the Indian film Jai Bhim starring Suriya has been snubbed from the list.
Nominees were unveiled in all 23 categories, from best picture to best director, along with the acting categories and crafts categories including best sound, best production design, best makeup and hairstyling, and best visual effects. If you have missed out on the nominations announcement, then we have curated the list of the entire nominees for you. Take a look below:
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Dune (Jacqueline West)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Be Alive — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)
No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
