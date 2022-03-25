Oscars 2022: Sound Editors Plan Protests At Academy Awards Over Live Telecast Cuts

Ahead of the Oscars 2022 event, many sound designers, mixers and engineers have come together and signed a petition condemning Academy's decision to 'award the sound Oscar' during its pre-telecast hour on Sunday. According to Variety, a source in close alliance with the sound branch revealed that guild members will be indulging in silent protests by wearing their guild badges upside down.

A total of people, including 16 Oscar winners have signed the letter to the Academy, which talks about their opposition to the changes made in the 94th Academy Awards. The letter comes after the decision was taken to 'pre-record eight craft categories' and show their 'edited excerpts' during the actual ceremony.

Sound editors plan protests at Oscars 2022 over live telecast cuts

The letter addressed to Academy President David Rubin and ABC reads, "As a community of sound artists, we respectfully disagree and are opposed to the changes that are being made for the broadcast of the 94th Oscars ceremony.”

It further continues, "Every film is greater than the sum of all the parts and it only gets made by the joint effort and contribution of all the people involved in creating movies... We all make films together and we need to focus on what we contribute in common, not what divides us.”

President of the Cinema Audio Society, Karol Urban, also stated that their protest may go a notch higher as winners may accept their Oscars upside down. "This weekend, the Oscars may be turned upside down as we may see winners from all categories accept their Oscars upside down in a silent show of solidarity with the eight affected categories. We are all filmmakers of equal importance,” he said in a statement.

The request to present all 23 awards live at the 94th Academy Awards' live ceremony has been a point of contention ever since the organisers announced their decision. Renowned filmmakers like James Cameron, Jane Campion and Guillermo Del Toro have also spoken about the change in format.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, is all set to be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27.

Image: AP