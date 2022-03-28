The Oscars 2022 saw Will Smith grab his first-ever Best Actor Academy Award. With the actor being on cloud nine for his achievement, Smith also grabbed the headlines after his unpleasant confrontation with Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards. Video of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock is doing social media rounds, leaving fans shocked.

What did Chris Rock say about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith?

The feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock garnered all the viewers' attention at Oscars 2022. Will Smith lost his cool in the ceremony and slapped Chris Rock after the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. Chris Rock said that he was looking forward to seeing Jada Pinkett Smith in G.I. Jane 2 playing the titular role, hinting towards her baldness, which is due to a condition called alopecia. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." After Rock joked about his wife, Smith got on the stage at Dolby Theatre and hit Rock in the face, leaving all the spectators and fans completely shocked. Smith could be heard repeatedly saying, "Keep my wife's name out your (f*****) mouth!" But, while receiving the Academy Award for best actor, he apologised for his actions.

Will Smith apologises for his action

Will Smith apologised to the Academy for his behaviour. He said,

"I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees."

Take a look at the video:

Image: AP