Oscars 2022: Will Smith And Chris Rock's Altercation Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest Online

Will Smith's angry altercation with comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has become a fodder for hilarious meme fest online. Take a look at it here.

Will Smith's angry altercation with comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has become a major topic of discussion. The Men In Black fame lost his temper when Rock joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. The comedian used a  GI Jane 2 reference to poke fun at the actor, however, it did not go down well with him. Will Smith then went on stage to slap the comedian thereby leaving everyone shocked.

Ever since the incident, social media has gone abuzz with the viral photo of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. While it has left the internet divided, many have begun a hilarious meme fest online. Netizens have used several funny anecdotes with the viral photo to create hilarious memes. Check it out below:

Will Smith and Chris Rock Memes

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at Oscars 2022?

What was supposed to be one of the most important days in Will Smith's life, unfortunately, has become fodder for memes. It all began when Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you" as he joked about her baldness. For the uninitiated, Jada loses hair due to a medical condition namely alopecia. As soon as the joke was cracked, Will Smith walked on the stage and slapped Chris Rock. He shouted, "keep my wife's name out of your mouth" while returning to his seat. Take a look at it below:

Is Chris Rock going to sue Will Smith?

The LAPD has responded to Will Smith striking Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards 2022. In an official statement, the cops confirmed that Chris Rock has declined to file a police report. “The individual involved has declined to file a police report," said LAPD. 

 In addition to this, even Will Smith tendered an apology while accepting his Oscar award.  He said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to my all my fellow nominees."

