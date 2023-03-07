Oscars 2023: 9 Interesting Facts And Trivia

Oscars 2023 will be honouring the best in cinema. The red carpet will roll out on March 13 (IST) and all eyes will be on the nominees waiting with bated breath to hold the Academy Award. Like the previous years, this time too, Oscars will be a mix of many firsts and others looking to break more ground. Records could be broken and history created when the Oscars will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Ahead of the award ceremony, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts and trivia about this year's Oscars.

1. Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian and the first woman of Malaysian descent to be nominated in the Best Actress category. She is also the frontrunner to take home the Oscar trophy for Everything Everywhere All at Once, especially after all her wins in the recent award ceremonies.

2. The Academy is once again pushing for diversity in the nominations across categories. It is first time in the history of Oscars when non-US actors are dominating the acting category, with 11 out of the 20 contenders from outside the US.

3. Angela Bassett could become the first actor to bag an Oscar trophy for a role in a Marvel Studios film. She is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is a frontrunner. She has already become the first actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to get a nod in the acting categories at the Oscars.

4. Oscars 2023 is the first time when two sequels will be competing in the Best Picture category. Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick could make history with their win.

5. Apart from Judd Hirsch, every male actor nominated this year is a first-time nominee.

6. All artists competing in the Best Actor category at Oscars 2023 are first-time nominees. One out of Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees Of Inisherin, Bill Nighy for Living and Paul Mescal for Aftersun could be taking home the Academy Award for the first time.

7. Steven Spielberg will be looking to make a personal record at this year's Oscars. The Fabelmans maker is tied for directing the most Best Picture nominees with William Wyler. Both have 13 Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards. Speilberg could create history with his win this year.

8. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick) have each received an Oscar nomination for the first time after being active in the entertainment business for 47 and 50 years respectively.

9. For the first time, all Best Director nominees are also competing in the Best Original Screenplay category.