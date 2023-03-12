Oscars 2023 Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees: Will Ke Huy Quan Make History?

The Academy Awards announced its nominations earlier this year on January 24. Competing in the category of Best Supporting Actor are Brendan Gleeson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan. Varying prospects based on past records coupled with strong and diverse performances could find the award in any of the 5 contenders' hands.

Brendan Gleeson

For: The Banshees of Inisherin

Gleeson's Colm Doherty was a strong pillar propping up The Banshees of Inisherin, being a key factor helping the film reach the heights it has this year in the awards circuit. Gleeson has scored a BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG award nomination for introducing Colm to cinema-loving audiences, but sadly has not registered a win yet. The Academy may just be his first and biggest win in this regard. The Banshees of Inisherin has a total of 8 Academy Award nominations this year.

Bryan Tyree Henry

For: Causeway

Bryan Tyree Henry, through his character of James Aucoin holds the door open for Causeway to enter the league of Oscar-nominated films. Causeway, dealing with complicated versions of trauma also stars Jennifer Lawrence. If Henry lifts the Oscar, it will truly be a surprise win. Henry also has a Critics' Choice award nomination for his role, but did not win the trophy.

Judd Hirsch

For: The Fabelmans

This Steven Spielberg directorial about his own adolescent advent into filmmaking has 7 Academy Award nominations, one of them held by Judd Hirsch who played Boris in the film. This is not Hirsch's first Academy nomination. The veteran actor was previously nominated for the same title for 1980s Ordinary People but did not win that night.

Barry Keoghan

For: The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin features for a second time on this list, this time for Keoghan's portrayal of Dominic. The young actor's prospects seem fairly strong as he already has a major win for the same role - a BAFTA - to his name. He missed out on a Critics' Choice and a Golden Globe win, but has a fair chance at scoring one of the biggest wins in the international awards circuit.

Ke Huy Quan

For: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Quan aces Waymond Wang and his many personas from the alternate universes, in this film that has been dominating the international award circuit. Everything Everywhere All At Once has continually proven itself to be a favourite for juries across all major awards (except for the BAFTAs where it was snubbed except one win), as has been Quan. From Critics' Choice and Golden Globe to SAG, Quan has won all but the BAFTA. Everything Everywhere All At Once has maximum nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2023 will be streamed in India on March 13 (IST) at 5.30 am on Disney+Hotstar.