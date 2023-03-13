Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Wins Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once has bagged the award for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 13). The film was up against Elvis, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Triangle of Sadness, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking, The Fabelmans, TÁR and The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film has already made history by becoming the most awarded film of all time. It has bagged several accolades at Golden Globes, SAG, Critics Choice and others award events.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also got 11 nominations at the Oscars 2023 in categories including Best Female Actor, Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Direction, Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Best Picture, Original Screenplay.

The science-fiction-comedy revolves around a Chinese-American immigrant woman who learns during an IRS audit that in order to stop a powerful creature from destroying the multiverse, she must link with parallel world versions of herself.