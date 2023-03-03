Oscars 2023 Host Jimmy Kimmel On Chris Rock's Reaction To Will Smith Slap

Jimmy Kimmel commented on comedian Chris Rock’s reaction to the infamous Oscars slap incident involving Will Smith. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host reflected on 'slapgate' which involved Rock, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Kimmel said that Rock should be proud of the way he reacted after being slapped by Smith on live TV.

While speaking to People, Kimmel said that it was a shocking moment to witness. He added that such a thing happening at an event as big as the Oscars “magnifies it by about a million times.” He said that eventually, it will be something that everyone moves past.

Kimmel praised Rock for his reaction, who was shaken by the sudden assault and comment made by Smith. Despite being hit, Rock carried on with the ceremony. Kimmel, who will also be hosting Oscars 2023 for the third time, said that Rock should be proud of his reaction, adding that it’s something that his grandchildren will be proud of even long after he’s gone.

"I mean, to be slapped in the face and to stay that cool is something that Chris should be proud of," he said. "Chris's grandchildren, I hope, will still be proud of that when he's dead and gone."

What happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars?

Chris Rock was hosting the 94th Academy Awards when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Will Smith walked up to Rock, slapped him and said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.” While Rock was startled, he joked about the moment and moved on with the Oscars presentation.

In the aftermath of the incident, Smith was banned by the Academy for his actions. He cannot attend the ceremony for 10 years. While he issued a public statement condemning his outrage, Rock has remained relatively quiet about it. He will address the incident during his comedy special fpr Netflix, titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Academy Awards this year. This marks the third time in Kimmel's career that he will be hosting the Oscars. Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018.